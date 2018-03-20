Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Fires three shots in win over Habs

MacKenzie recorded three shots and a plus-1 rating through 11:37 of ice time during Monday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

The Florida captain is locked into a fourth-line role with an emphasis on killing penalties. He entered Monday's contest averaging 2:25 of shorthanded ice time per game and has now collected just three goals and 11 assists through 65 contests for the campaign. There aren't many fantasy settings where MacKenzie is a serviceable option.