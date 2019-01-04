Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Hangs up skates
MacKenzie (shoulder) has retired from the NHL, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Although MacKenzie will no longer be involved as a player, the 37-year-old vet has already transitioned into the second stage of his NHL career as an assistant coach for the Panthers. The 1999 fifth-round pick will retire having racked up 51 goals and 125 points in 611 appearances during his illustrious 16-year career.
