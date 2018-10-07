Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Injured Saturday
MacKenzie (upper body) left Saturday's game against the Lightning and will not return, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacKenzie left the game during the first period and the team decided to hold him out for the rest of the night. Fortunately, Florida doesn't play again until Thursday against the Blue Jackets, so he should have plenty of time to recover. Another update on the severity of his injury could be available after the game.
