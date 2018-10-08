Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Likely to miss Thursday's home opener
MacKenzie (upper body) is likely to miss Thursday's home opener versus Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacKenzie left Saturday's game in the first period, with what was initially thought of as a minor injury. Given the news that the 37-year-old veteran is doubtful for Thursday's contest, perhaps there was more damage done than originally thought. However, another update is likely to come ahead of Thursday's clash that will confirm MacKenzie's status moving forward.
