Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Out indefinitely following surgery
MacKenzie (shoulder) underwent surgery on his injured shoulder and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.
While the Panthers described the surgery as successful, it's certainly a possibility that MacKenzie will have to hang up his skates considering he is 37 years of age. The veteran will almost certainly miss the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign, if not the whole thing, and could be hard pressed to make his way back into the lineup. Selected in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, the Ontario native has played in 611 NHL games in which he has compiled 51 goals, 74 assists and 337 PIM.
