Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Out Thursday

MacKenzie (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's home opener against the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Bob Boughner is hopeful MacKenzie will be able to return to action Saturday against Vancouver, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest. Either way, the veteran pivot only totaled three goals and 14 points in 75 games last campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.