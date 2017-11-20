Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Placed on Injured Reserve

MacKenzie (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the official NHL.com media site.

The captain has been sidelined since he left in the first period of a Nov. 11 tilt against New Jersey, and the move will be retroactive to that date. MacKenzie has put up four points in 16 games, and his first shot at returning will be Wednsday against Toronto.

