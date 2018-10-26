Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Placed on IR
As expected, the Panthers placed MacKenzie (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
MacKenzie will be sidelined indefinitely once he undergoes shoulder surgery after the Panthers return from their trip to Finland, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran forward can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
