Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Remains sidelined
MacKenzie (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacKenzie will miss a fifth consecutive game Wednesday, and the veteran forward remains without a clear timetable for his return to action. He's an important member of the Panthers' penalty-killing unit, but his limited offensive production -- four helpers in 16 games this campaign -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in nearly all season-long formats.
