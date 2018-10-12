Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Remains sidelined

Mackenzie (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Saturday against Vancouver, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 37-year-old forward is still dealing with an upper-body injury, and the Panthers have yet to release any information regarding a specific timetable for his recovery. Juho Lammikko will continue to occupy a bottom-six role until MacKenzie is given the green light to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories