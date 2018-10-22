Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Set for shoulder surgery
MacKenzie will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss a significant chunk of time, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacKenzie has been sidelined since Opening Night against the Lightning. Unable to practice due to his absence, it appears the center and the team decided surgery was the best course of action. Look for the 37-year-old to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days in order to free up a roster spot.
