Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Snaps nine-game point drought

MacKenzie collected two assists through just 12:25 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

Interestingly, the last time MacKenzie marked the scoresheet, it was also a two-assist showing. This multi-point outing has the veteran up to only six assists through 23 games for the season, and with an average of just 11:38 of ice time per contest, MacKenzie is far from a reliable fantasy asset. Don't fret ignoring him.