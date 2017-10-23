Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Still pointless
MacKenzie recorded four hits and blocked five shots in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Washington.
MacKenzie is still searching for his first point in 2017-18, but Florida's captain is still filling out the stat sheet with his physicality and defense. Look for another season of 15 or so points from the 36-year-old veteran.
More News
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Nets game-winner in season finale•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Posts shorty in Friday's road win•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Producing more than usual this year•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Records first multi-point night versus Vancouver•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Scores against Lightning•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Records rare point Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...