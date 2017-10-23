Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Still pointless

MacKenzie recorded four hits and blocked five shots in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Washington.

MacKenzie is still searching for his first point in 2017-18, but Florida's captain is still filling out the stat sheet with his physicality and defense. Look for another season of 15 or so points from the 36-year-old veteran.

