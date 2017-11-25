Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Taken off IR

MacKenzie (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Radim Vrbata (undisclosed) has taken MacKenzie's spot on IR ahead of the evening's home contest against the Blackhawks. MacKenzie will strike offensively every now and then, but he's best known for delivering a copious amount of hits each year. He's recorded four assists and 37 hits through 16 games this season.