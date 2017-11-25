Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Taken off IR
MacKenzie (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Radim Vrbata (undisclosed) has taken MacKenzie's spot on IR ahead of the evening's home contest against the Blackhawks. MacKenzie will strike offensively every now and then, but he's best known for delivering a copious amount of hits each year. He's recorded four assists and 37 hits through 16 games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Remains sidelined•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Apparent scratch Saturday•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Remains sidelined•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Doubtful against Stars•
-
Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Tallies assist in blowout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...