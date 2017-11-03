Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Tallies assist in blowout loss

MacKenzie picked up his second helper of the season during Thursday's 7-3 loss to Columbus.

The 36-year-old center has just two assists and no goals through the first 12 games for Florida. MacKenzie is essentially locked in to his position as a bottom-six forward with virtually no time on the power play, so the scoring opportunities should remain few and far between.

