Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Yet to return to practice

MacKenzie (upper body) did not participate in Monday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The team was hopeful MacKenzie would return for last Saturday's game against the Canucks, but the 37-year-old has yet to rejoin the team in practice. Even once MacKenzie is fully healthy it is not a guarantee that he starts with the success of the Panthers fourth line being centered by rookie Juho Lammikko.