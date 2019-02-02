Panthers' Derick Brassard: Back in action Saturday
Brassard (upper body) will take part in Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Brassard sat out Wednesday's game with what was deemed an upper-body injury, but it's possible trade talks were the main reason behind his absence. It's yet to be determined whether he will slot in as a wing or center and it may not be until pregame warmups. However, he's at least healthy and will play.
