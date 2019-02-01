Panthers' Derick Brassard: Brought in via trade

Brassard (upper body) was acquired from the Penguins along with Riley Sheahan, a 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Brassard has underwhelmed team brass since joining the Penguins last season, as he has managed just 23 points in 54 overall contests. With his new club, the 31-year-old figures to continue filling a third-line role, but could also slot into the wing spot alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck. After being out with an upper-body injury, Brassard was expected to slot into the lineup Friday, so he should be ready to dress for the Panthers as soon as he meets up with the team.