Panthers' Derick Brassard: Builds scoring depth

Brassard tallied an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Even though Brassard has been skating on the Panthers' third line, he has still managed to find his way on the scoresheet with four points in his eight games with the team. The Cats have struggled to get offense out of their bottom-six all season, and the additions of Brassard and Riley Sheahan have moved it in the right direction. However, we still expect both Brassard and Sheahan to have new homes before the trade deadline passes.