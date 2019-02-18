Panthers' Derick Brassard: Builds scoring depth
Brassard tallied an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
Even though Brassard has been skating on the Panthers' third line, he has still managed to find his way on the scoresheet with four points in his eight games with the team. The Cats have struggled to get offense out of their bottom-six all season, and the additions of Brassard and Riley Sheahan have moved it in the right direction. However, we still expect both Brassard and Sheahan to have new homes before the trade deadline passes.
More News
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Working well on second line•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Back in action Saturday•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Brought in via trade•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could return Friday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scores goal prior to ejection•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...