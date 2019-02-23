Panthers' Derick Brassard: Held out amid trade chatter
Brassard won't play Saturday against the Kings, George Richards of The Athletic reports. The Panthers will rest the forward ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Basically, the Panthers don't want to risk an injury to Brassard, who is considered a valuable trade chip as a proven playmaker on an expiring contract. The 31-year-old journeyman, who started the year in Pittsburgh, is likely to end up with his third NHL team as part of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Builds scoring depth•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Working well on second line•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Back in action Saturday•
-
Panthers' Derick Brassard: Brought in via trade•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could return Friday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...