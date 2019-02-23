Panthers' Derick Brassard: Held out amid trade chatter

Brassard won't play Saturday against the Kings, George Richards of The Athletic reports. The Panthers will rest the forward ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Basically, the Panthers don't want to risk an injury to Brassard, who is considered a valuable trade chip as a proven playmaker on an expiring contract. The 31-year-old journeyman, who started the year in Pittsburgh, is likely to end up with his third NHL team as part of the 2018-19 campaign.