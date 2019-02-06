Panthers' Derick Brassard: Working well on second line
Brassard has one assist and two shots on goal over his first two games with the Panthers.
While his time in South Florida may be short, Brassard is working well on the Panthers' second line. One factor that will keep his point total lower is his place on the second power-play unit, a group that saw only 1:13 of playing time through four opportunities during Brassard's first two games with the Cats.
