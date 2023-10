Kulikov picked up an illness and will be a game-time decision against Seattle on Saturday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Kulikov is not exactly known as an offensive powerhouse, he's reached the 20-point threshold just once in the last eight seasons but is off to a strong start with three helpers in six games. If the blueliner is unable to play versus the Kraken, Mike Reilly could be in line to make his season debut for the Panthers.