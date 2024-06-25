Kulikov notched an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

Kulikov's only two points in the playoffs were both assists, and they came in the last two games. The defenseman added 56 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in a bottom-pairing role over 24 postseason appearances. The 33-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, one of three regulars on the Panthers' blue line that could hit the open market July 1.