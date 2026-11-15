Kulikov scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Blues.

Kulikov's first goal of the season was an important one, as his tally would stand as Saturday's go-ahead goal, which he scored just six minutes into the contest. With Saturday's tally, the 36-year-old defenseman is up to three points, 10 shots on net, 26 hits and 10 blocked shots over 20 appearances this season. While it's an encouraging sign to see the veteran defenseman snap his 10-game skid without a point, he remains off the fantasy radar for the foreseeable future.