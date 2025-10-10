default-cbs-image
Kulikov (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kulikov was injured during the second period after getting hit into the boards. If he is forced to miss any time, Uvis Balinskis would enter the lineup. Kulikov's status for Saturday versus the Senators is uncertain.

