Kulikov scored a goal, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kulikov has a point in each of the last two contests since he put an end to his 11-game point drought. The 34-year-old blueliner has a chance to see his importance in shutdown situations rise, as Aaron Ekblad (suspension) is out until the third game of the postseason. Kulikov is up to 13 points, 62 shots on net, 107 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 65 appearances, so he won't be a replacement for the offense lost from Ekblad's absence.