Kulikov will be eligible to play Sunday against Philadelphia after serving his two-game suspension.

Kulikov received a two-game ban for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay's Conor Sheary on March 16. The 33-year-old Kulikov has collected 16 assists, 61 shots on goal, 70 blocked shots and 121 hits in 64 contests this campaign. With Aaron Ekblad (lower body) unavailable and Gustav Forsling (illness) questionable for Sunday's matchup, Kulikov could replace Tobias Bjornfot in the lineup.