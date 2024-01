Kulikov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Anaheim, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

It's unclear exactly what's ailing Kulikov, but the 33-year-old defenseman played just 13:49 minutes in a loss to the Devils on Saturday. Kulikov has 10 points, all assists, through 39 games in his return to the Panthers this season. Josh Mahura would likely slot into Florida's third pairing if Kulikov ultimately can't suit up.