Kulikov (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Kulikov was injured Thursday versus the Flyers and will now miss at least a week. Uvis Balinskis is slated to take Kulikov's place in the lineup initially. A corresponding roster move hasn't been made yet, and it's possible the Panthers will opt not to fill the spot to maintain some flexibility for now.

