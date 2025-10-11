Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov: Heads to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kulikov (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Kulikov was injured Thursday versus the Flyers and will now miss at least a week. Uvis Balinskis is slated to take Kulikov's place in the lineup initially. A corresponding roster move hasn't been made yet, and it's possible the Panthers will opt not to fill the spot to maintain some flexibility for now.
