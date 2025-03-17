Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Islanders and will not return.

Kulikov immediately departed the game after suffering his injury on a play in which he received a minor penalty for holding against New York's Anthony Duclair. Kulikov will presumably be fully evaluated when the team returns to Florida after Sunday's game. The Panthers are already without Aaron Ekblad (suspension) on the blue line, and if Kulikov has to miss any time, the team will have to summon a defenseman from AHL Charlotte -- Tobias Bjornfot, who has made eight appearances with Florida this season, would probably be first in line for a promotion.