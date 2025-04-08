Kulikov (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup later this week, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post on Tuesday.

Head coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Kulikov could return April 12 versus Buffalo, which seemingly lines up with Tuesday's report. The 34-year-old defenseman has been out of action since March 16 as a result of his upper-body injury. Kulikov has contributed four goals and 13 points across 68 appearances in 2024-25.