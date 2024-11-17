Kulikov scored a goal, took three shots and recorded two hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Kulikov has scored twice in his last four appearances, but fantasy managers shouldn't get overly excited with this. He's cracked the scoresheet just five times all season long, so Kulikov shouldn't have a lot of upside in standard leagues despite averaging 20:22 of ice time per game for one of the best teams in the league.