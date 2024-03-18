Kulikov was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay's Conor Sheary during Saturday's contest.

Kulikov will be eligible to return to the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia. He picked up a match penalty for the hit at the 3:38 mark of the second period in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Kulikov has generated 16 assists, 61 shots on goal, 70 blocked shots and 121 hits in 64 contests this campaign. Tobias Bjornfot will probably replace Kulikov in the lineup Thursday versus Nashville.