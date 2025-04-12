Kulikov (upper body) will be unavailable versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Kulikov practiced Saturday and is likely to return Monday versus the Rangers. He will miss his 12th straight game Saturday. Kulikov has four goals, nine assists, 110 hits and 70 blocked shots in 68 outings this season.
