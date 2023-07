Kulikov signed a one-year contract with Florida on Saturday.

Kulikov earned three goals, 16 points, 108 blocked shots and 96 hits in 67 games between Anaheim and Pittsburgh last season. He spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Panthers. Kulikov will compete for playing time in 2023-24 with fellow Florida newcomers Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Mike Reilly.