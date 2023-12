Kulikov managed an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Kulikov's first run with the Panthers between 2010-15 resulted in him averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game, including action on the power play, but nowadays, he's on the third defensive pair and not tasked to do anything on the man advantage. The 33-year-old has yet to score this season, though he does have nine helpers, 38 blocked shots and 41 hits.