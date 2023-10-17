Kulikov registered an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Devils on Monday.

Kulikov has points in back-to-back games already this season, a feat he accomplished just once last year. While the 32-year-old defenseman could be thrust into a more offensively-minded role with both Aaron Ekblad (shoulder) and Brandon Montour (shoulder) out long-term, the fact is Kulikov has just one 20-plus point campaign in the last eight seasons and has never managed to get to the 30-point mark in his 15-year career.