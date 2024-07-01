Kulikov penned a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Kulikov appears to be enjoying his second stint with Florida, having started his career with the club after being selected 14th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. Considering the veteran blueliner hasn't recorded a power-play point since the 2016-17 campaign when he was with the Sabres, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting more than 20-25 points out of Kulikov this upcoming season.