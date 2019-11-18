The Panthers recalled Toninato from AHL Springfield on Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers sent Dryden Hunt back to minors Sunday, so Toninato will get another shot with the big club. The 25-year-old winger managed a goal and seven PIM over three NHL games this year while averaging 8:47 of ice time. Toninato is expected to draw into the bottom six for Tuesday's matchup against the Flyers.