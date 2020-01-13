Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Chips in with helper
Toninato produced an assist in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Toninato set up Mike Hoffman's first of two goals in the game, scored at 13:39 of the first period. The 25-year-old has settled into a bottom-six role with the Panthers -- he's up to eight points, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 contests.
