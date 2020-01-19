Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Dealing with sickness
Toninato's (illness) status is uncertain for Monday's road game versus the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Toninato missed Saturday's game versus the Red Wings and Denis Malgin filled in as the fourth-line center. If Toninato can't shake his illness in time, the Panthers figure to roll out the same lineup against the cross-conference foe.
