Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Headed to Miami
The Avalanche traded Toninato to the Panthers on Saturday in exchange for Jacob MacDonald, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Despite extending him a qualifying offer, it appears the Avalanche are looking for more help along the blue line instead. Toninato should be given a shot at cracking the Panthers' Opening Night roster, but it's certainly far from a given.
