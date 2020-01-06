Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Picks up misconduct
Toninato got hit with a game misconduct in the final minute of Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Despite the game misconduct at the end, Toninato recorded the second-highest time on ice this season (13:59). Through 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has four goals and six points.
