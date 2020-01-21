Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Quiet return
Toninato (illness) fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in 9:55 during Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Toninato had the lowest time on ice of all Panthers skaters. The 25-year-old remains at nine points with a plus-6 rating and 33 hits in 29 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Slated to play Monday•
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Dealing with sickness•
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Chips in with helper•
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Picks up misconduct•
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Tips home goal•
-
Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Sees little ice time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.