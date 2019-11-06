Toninato was promoted from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Toninato notched four goals and two assists in 12 games for the Thunderbirds, earning himself a chance to join the big club. The 25-year-old will likely get a shot at playing in Thursday's clash with Washington, especially if Noel Acciari (undisclosed) and Vincent Trocheck (lower body) remain sidelined.

