Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Recalled from minors
Toninato was promoted from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
Toninato notched four goals and two assists in 12 games for the Thunderbirds, earning himself a chance to join the big club. The 25-year-old will likely get a shot at playing in Thursday's clash with Washington, especially if Noel Acciari (undisclosed) and Vincent Trocheck (lower body) remain sidelined.
