Toninato was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Toninato scored his first goal of the season versus the Rangers on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to avoid being dropped down to the minors. The winger should remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year. The demotion of Toninato could be an indication Noel Acciari (undisclosed) is ready to return to the lineup against Boston on Tuesday.