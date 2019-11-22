Toninato scored the goal that pulled the Panthers even in an eventual 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Thursday.

The Panthers were down 4-0 late in the second period, but managed to pull off their second four-goal comeback in the last eight days. Despite starting the game on the fourth line, Toninato was taking shifts with Dennis Malgin and Mike Hoffman on the third line throughout the third period. He tapped in a pass from Aaron Ekblad in the crease to tie the game at 4-4 before Ekblad capped off the comeback with the overtime winner.