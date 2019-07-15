Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Secures two-way contract
Toninato penned a one-year, two-way deal with Florida on Monday.
Toninato was acquired by the Panthers from the Avalanche after struggling to break into the lineup last season. Minutes won't be any easier for the Duluth native to come by this year, though a move to center could help him earn a more permanent spot in the lineup.
