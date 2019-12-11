Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Sees little ice time
Toninato skated only 7:42 with a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
The entire fourth line had only one shift in the third period as the Panthers were looking for offense down 2-0. Toninato has two goals on 12 shots in 13 games this season.
