Toninato (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Toninato took the ice for Monday's optional skate, so he's vying to suit up in his home state. The 25-year-old toils in the bottom six and has accrued nine points through 28 games this year. He's known more for his physicality with 25 PIM and 32 hits.